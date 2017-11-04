Saturday, November 4, 2017

Eagle Butte
Cloudy
Cloudy
32°F
 

Dupree Area News

Moreau Grand Electric visits Dupree School

| November 1, 2017

Roger Lawein from Moreau Grand Electric gave an electricity safety...

Dupree Area News

| November 1, 2017

Dupree City Council to meet Monday, November 6 Dupree School...

Opinions

The Goods Folks of Lennox Valley

| November 1, 2017

Helen Walker loves to scream . . . BINGO! With the...

Dear Petty Betty

| November 1, 2017

Dear Petty Betty, So, where does it say on dumpsters...

Community

Pearman benefit huge success

| October 18, 2017

Cap Pearman, right, was the Chili Champ at the Ron...

HATS OFF

| October 18, 2017

Hats Off to Sherry Red Elk for donating her long...

Throwback Thursday

| October 11, 2017

From the March 28, 1985 Edition of the Eagle Butte...

Obituaries

Norman William Shannon

| November 1, 2017

Norman William Shannon, age 76, of Terry passed away October...

Sandra Elaine Wagner

| November 1, 2017

Memorial service for Sandra Elaine Wagner age 44 of Mobridge,...

Dakota Lee Middletent

| November 1, 2017

Funeral service for Dakota Lee Middletent age 39 of Bismarck,...

Karen Marrowbone

| November 1, 2017

Karen Marrowbone, 57, of Eagle Butte, passed away Tuesday, October...

William F. Butcher

| October 25, 2017

William F. Butcher, 47, of Red Scaffold, passed away Monday,...

Agriculture

USDA News

Justice Garrreau | November 1, 2017

The Dewey, Meade, Perkins & Ziebach County FSA offices would...

USDA News

Justice Garrreau | October 25, 2017

The Dewey, Meade, Perkins & Ziebach County FSA offices would...

Reflections from the Combine

By Mike Jaspers, South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture | October 18, 2017

Sometimes I find myself asking, “What did I get myself...

Front Page

News

Eagle Butte man charged with felon for being in possession of firearm

| November 1, 2017

United States Attorney Randolph J. Seiler announced that an Eagle...

Doggy Costume Contest

| November 1, 2017

2nd Place went to Berdine Norris and her dog Custer....

YMCA launches annual fundraising campaign

| November 1, 2017

The Sioux YMCA has been focusing on dreams. They ask...

Youth

Pumpkin Painting and Carving!

| November 1, 2017

Students dressed to scare drugs away for Red Ribbon Week....

Students of the Month for September

| November 1, 2017

These fourth grade students were chosen for September Student of...

C-EB to host College Application Week

| November 1, 2017

In 2014, C-EB High School was one of nine schools...

October has been Lakol Wichohan Wi, “The Month of Lakota Traditions & Culture,” at the Cheyenne River Youth Project

| November 1, 2017

More than 300 young people attended the two-day “Awaken Your...

Junior High volleyball players learn lessons on and off the court

| October 25, 2017

Ali Moran, a C-EB graduate, spoke to junior high seventh...

Sports

Latest E-Edition

Most Read Stories

Get News Updates

PollsSorry, there are no polls available at the moment.
PollsSorry, there are no polls available at the moment.