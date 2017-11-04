Front Page
News
Eagle Butte man charged with felon for being in possession of firearm
United States Attorney Randolph J. Seiler announced that an Eagle...
Doggy Costume Contest
2nd Place went to Berdine Norris and her dog Custer....
YMCA launches annual fundraising campaign
The Sioux YMCA has been focusing on dreams. They ask...
Youth
Pumpkin Painting and Carving!
Students dressed to scare drugs away for Red Ribbon Week....
Students of the Month for September
These fourth grade students were chosen for September Student of...
C-EB to host College Application Week
In 2014, C-EB High School was one of nine schools...
October has been Lakol Wichohan Wi, “The Month of Lakota Traditions & Culture,” at the Cheyenne River Youth Project
More than 300 young people attended the two-day “Awaken Your...
Junior High volleyball players learn lessons on and off the court
Ali Moran, a C-EB graduate, spoke to junior high seventh...